Netflix StreamFest: 5 Telugu Movies You Must Watch In This Free Streaming Weekend

Evvarikee Cheppoddu

Rakesh Varre and Gargeyi-starrer Evvarikee Cheppoddu is our first suggestion for you. The film which released in 2019, focuses on a couple from two different castes. Directed by Basava Shankar, the story of the film is about a boy who works hard to convince the girl's father for marriage. Evvarikee Cheppoddu is a light-hearted romantic film which a must-watch this weekend.

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Satyadev-starrer Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is a remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) which is based on the real life incident that happened with Thampan Purushan from Thuravoor, Cherthala. The story focuses on Mahesh, who decided to take revenge from the people who humiliated him in front of his neighbours. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya is directed by Maha Venkatesh.

C/o Kancharapalem

Directed by Maha Venkatesh, C/o Kancharapalem features a cast of over 80 non-actors, and most of them are from the neighbourhood of Kancharapalem. The slice of life anthology tells four love stories which deal with issues like age, religion and status. You should definitely watch this film.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose, Simran Choudhary and Galusheya Daria-starrer Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is our fourth suggestion for you. The film tells the story of four childhood friends, who try to chase their dreams of becoming filmmakers. Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi received a positive response from the masses as well as critics.

Krishna And His Leela

Last but not least! Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, Krishna And His Leela stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Samyukta Hornad in lead roles. The film focuses on a boy named Krishna, who gets into trouble due to his indecisive nature. Krishna And His Leela's story is quite interesting for young audiences.