      Nidhi Agerwal’s New Obsession Surprises Fans; Find Out Why!

      Within no time South diva Nidhi Agerwal became one of the favourites of the Telugu audience. The actress rose to fame with her recent venture iSmart Shankar, alongside Ram Pothineni.

      The science action-thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh, made Nidhi one of the sorted actresses of Tollywood.

      Currently, like most celebrities of the industry, she too is enjoying ‘me-time' amid the lockdown. The actress is spending her leisure time doing various activities at home and as per a recent video shared, Nidhi Agerwal has become the latest celebrity to join the PUBG club. Don't believe us? Well, her latest video is the proof for it!

      In the video, the actress is seen getting caught red-handedly as she plays PlayerUnknown's Battleground on bed with full-on concentration. She captioned the video, "Caught playing #pubg my new obsession"

      Well, her fans were more than surprised to see her play the globally celebrated video game. They welcomed Nidhi to the gaming world and some even went on to ask her for her game ID so they can join the actress for a game.

      The iSmart Shankar actress, who is currently in Mumbai amid the lockdown, lets her fans and followers on social media have a glimpse of her life. Nidhi is usually very active on social media and shares cooking experiments and throwback pictures for her fans. Interestingly, the actress enjoys a whopping 5.1Million followers on Instagram with a huge fan-base in the South.

      Starting off her film career with Bollywood film Munna Michael, the actress made her entry into Tollywood with her second film Savyasachi alongside Naga Chaitanya and R Madhavan. The actress will resume shooting for a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film with Ashok Galla (Mahesh Babu's nephew) and Jayam Ravi's Tamil film Bhoomi. The action-drama film, directed by Lakshman, is produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar with music composed by D Imman. She is also a part of the Kannada movie James, helmed by Chetan Kumar.

