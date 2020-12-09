Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Get Married In Udaipur

Actress Niharika Konidela has finally tied the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda today (December 9, 2020). The grand destination wedding took place at the Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple got married as per Telugu customs at 7:15 pm in the presence of close friends and family members. Interestingly, the pictures of the newlyweds are out now, and in no time, they are going viral on social media.

Niharika and Chaitanya are looking amazing together while taking vows for the successful married life. Niharika is looking beautiful in beige saree while Chaitanya stole the limelight in a stylish sherwani.

Recently, Niharika's father-actor Naga Babu shared the first picture on Twitter when the wedding rituals were started. He wrote, "Serious nostalgia hit me all again! It feels like the first day of her school, just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school. Just donno how long it will be this time. Only time will decide."

The wedding ceremony was attended by family members like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Sirish and others. Apart from the family, actresses Ritu Varma and Lavanya Tripathi also attended the marriage ceremony in Udaipur.

