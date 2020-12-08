Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s Sangeet: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Grace The Event; See Pics & Videos

Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda tomorrow (December 9, 2020). The 27-year-old actress and daughter of Naga Babu will get married at Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

Well now, what seems to have attracted the attention of the netizens is Niharika-Chaitanya's dance video from their sangeet. In the 15-second video, the duo can be seen grooving to the beats of 'Aunty Koothura' from Megastar Chiranjeevi's 1998 film Bavagaru Bagunnara in style.

The fans and followers of Niharika can't stop gushing over the dance video of the duo and are showering love on them for their big day, which is just a few hours away.

Notably, the beautiful actress looked the epitome of elegance as she wore an emerald green gown by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her golden statement earrings and choker embellished with rubies looked perfect with her attire. On the other hand, Chaitanya looked stunning as he donned an off-white bandhgala.

As the diva gears up for her nuptial ceremony, a few pictures and videos of the Konidela family members including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun from the sangeet event have gone viral on social media. The netizens were elated to see the pictures of the actors from the grand event.

Recently, Niharika also shared a picture of her wearing her mother's 32-year-old engagement saree, that indeed garnered the attention of the netizens, who called it a cute gesture from her side. Her father Naga Babu, who was evidently emotional to see his little princess turning into a beautiful bride had commented, "My wife looks pretty, but my niha thalli looks like an angel."

Also Read: Niharika Konidela Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Others Reach Udaipur; See Pics

Also Read:Niharika Konidela Wears Her Mother's Saree For Pre-Wedding Ritual; Wins The Internet!