Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s Journey From Engagement To Wedding In Pics

Beautiful actress and member of Tollywood's Mega family Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Hyderabad-based business strategist Chaitanya Jonnalagadda on December 9, 2020 in Udaipur's Udaivilas Palace in Rajasthan. The grand celebration began with the engagement that took place on August 13 this year.

To make it more special, the duo created an adorable hashtag #NisChay for themselves, under which numerous pics surfaced online, which went viral in no time. With several pre-wedding festivities including Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi, the celebration pictures with some handsome family members including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun became the talk of the town, leaving fans wanting for more clicks from the ceremonies.

Though the wedding and the related festivities were limited to family members, close friends of Niharika from the industry Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi too were seen attending events. The whole celebration was indeed a starry affair with music to dance, and given the fact that the Mega family has the best dancers of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun.

From the moment the Mega family arrived in Udaipur, they have been giving some major fashion goals, which was obviously hard to miss. Well, if you missed out on the fun and grandeur, check out the pictures from #NisChay festivities, from engagement to the wedding!

Engagement

For the event, Niharika opted for a blue embroidered lehenga with a purple dupatta that went perfectly with her diamond jewellery including a heavy choker, maang tikka and earrings, while Chaitanya twinned with her and wore the same coloured bandhgala.

Pelli Kuthuru

The actress-host looked stunning in a light green saree with a gold and purple border incorporated with a heavily embroidered blouse. She completed the look with red drop jewellery.

Sangeet

For the sangeet, the first event held in Udaipur, Niharika opted for an emerald green gown from Shantanu and Nikhil, which is said to have heavily inspired by Kriti Sanon's dress styled by the duo for Zee Cine Awards 2020. The Tollywood actress' statement earrings and choker embellished with rubies looked perfect with her attire. On the other hand, Chaitanya wore an off-white bandhgala for the event.

Haldi

The adorable couple was seen twinning in yellow for the event. Niharika opted for a yellow saree with a white embroidered blouse and heavy silver jewellery, while Chaitanya wore a yellow kurta and white pajama.

Mehendi

Niharika looked gorgeous as she wore a pink lehenga with multi-colour embellishments that matched Chaitanya's yellow jacket. Naga Babu's daughter completed the look with diamond jewellery.

Wedding

On her big day, Niharika looked gorgeous in a golden saree. She gave it a royal look by incorporating heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, the groom looked as handsome as ever as he wore a dark wine and golden coloured sherwani.

