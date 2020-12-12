Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s Reception Pictures Trend On The Internet, Check Out The Unseen Moments

After a grand destination wedding in Udaipur, newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV hosted a lavish reception in Hyderabad on December 11, 2020. The reception was attended by cousin Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja Kalyan, Kalyaan Dhev and others.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana shared a couple of pictures from the reception and captioned the post as, "Congratulations @niharikakonidela & @chaitanya_jv Off to a fab start."

In the above picture, one can see Ram Charan looking dapper in an ink blue blazer and a pink shirt. On the other hand, Upasana looked fabulous in a black traditional outfit. The newlyweds Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV caught everyone's attention with their beautiful reception attires.

Niharika looked like a queen in a mint green designer lehenga paired with matching kundan jewellery, while Chaitanya stole the show in light onion coloured sherwani. The couple was indeed looking amazing together, and fans can't stop gushing over their look. Apart from the newlyweds and Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, bride's actor-brother Varun Tej Konidela looked handsome in a black blazer.

Check out more unseen pictures from the NisChay's wedding reception here:

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot on December 9, 2020, in Udaipur as per Telugu customs. The marriage ceremony was attended by almost all the Mega family members including Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and others. Apart from the family members, actresses like Ritu Varma and Lavanya Tripathi too attended the event in Udaipur. Well, as expected, the photos from the destination wedding had gone viral on social media.

