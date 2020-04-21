Niharika Konidela On Acting After Marriage: I’m Not Samantha, I Don’t Have Much Time Now

Niharika Konidela, who was last seen in a brief role in Chiranjeevi-starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, has recently revealed that she won't be able to act in films after marriage. The Suryakantham actress is done waiting for female-centric films, and reports now state that she wants to do movies so that she can prove herself in the Mega family.

During a live session on Instagram with Ravi, Niharika Konidela said, "If you've to test the waters, dipping two fingers isn't enough. You have to go neck deep and I want to do that from now."

The 26-year-old actress Niharika Konidela stated that she is not like Samantha Akkineni and will not be able to act in movies after marriage. "I am not Samantha, so I am not sure if I will ever be able to act after marriage. Thus, I want to take up as many movies as possible as I don't have much time right now," she revealed.

Daughter of Nagendra Babu and sister of Varun Tej, Niharika is ready to take up glamourous roles. The actress confessed that she is here to change the game and leaving no chance to showcase her talent on the big screen. "Of course, I am game for it. In fact, my next Tamil film happens to be a romantic one which will be shot in Goa. So there'll be romance happening by the beaches," she said.

Also Read : Niharika Konidela Responds To The Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda!

On a related note, Niharika has worked in Telugu as well as Tamil films. Her film Suryakantham, opposite Rahul Vijay, was quite popular amongst the masses. After this chat session, let's see how Niharika Konidela will explore herself as an actress.