Niharika Konidela’s Engagement With Chaitanya Jonnalagadda To Be Held On August 13?

Despite COVID-19 lockdown, Tollywood is on a wedding spree. With the latest to get hitched being Bheeshma actor Nithiin to his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukari, the latest to enter the list is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, Niharika Konidela.

As per sources close to the Konidela family, the engagement of the actress with Chaitanya Jonnalagadda has been fixed on August 13. It is also said that the wedding will happen in December, 2020. However, there is no official confirmation made by the duo or their respective family members.

For the unversed, Niharika had announced on social media that she will be tying the knot with Chaitanya. Though the actress had dropped multiple hints about her relationship status, she later revealed that she was gearing up to marry the son of Guntur IG J Prabhakar Rao. The fans and followers of the actress started pouring in congratulatory messages to the actress post her big announcement. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is working as a business strategist at an MNC in Hyderabad. He is reportedly a well- known photographer.

Recently, Niharika had wished her love on his birthday with a special message for him. She wrote, "A smile that'll light up the whole room, and hugs that feel like home. You are my happy place chay. Here's to the first of many! You deserve the best of everything! Happy birthday, love. ❤️@chaitanya_jv."

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Interestingly, she will next feature in a Tamil movie, which will go on floors post COVID-19 lockdown.

