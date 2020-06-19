    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Niharika Konidela To Get Married! Things You Must Know About Her Future Hubby Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

      By
      |

      Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor Naga Babu, is all set to tie the knot soon, and she recently revealed about the person whom she is getting married to. Well, the lucky guy is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Sharing her picture with Chaitanya on Instagram, Niharika wrote, "Mine."

      Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

      In the photo, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are looking adorable with each other. Their cosy pictures indicate that they are madly in love with each other. Chaitanya is a Hyderabad-based techie. He has studied Engineering in BITS-Pilani. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

      View this post on Instagram

      Mine ❤️ @chaitanya_jv

      A post shared by Niharika Konidela (@niharikakonidela) on Jun 18, 2020 at 7:49pm PDT

      He was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Chaitanya did his schooling at Vidya Bhavan in Jubilee Hills and later pursued Masters in Mathematics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science. He also did an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

      A few days ago, Niharika Konidela shared some cryptic post, in which she hinted about her mystery man. Niharika revealed that she has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life. She also confirmed that they are not officially engaged, and said that she can't reveal much about him. In the photo, Niharika had hidden Chaitanya's face and made fans curious about her soon-to-be fiancé.

      Also Read : Niharika Konidela On Acting After Marriage: I'm Not Samantha, I Don't Have Much Time Now

      Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding is arranged. The engagement ceremony will reportedly take place in August during lockdown while the wedding in February 2021. Meanwhile, Niharika had earlier said that she will not be able to continue acting in films after marriage.

      Also Read : Prabhas Breaks His Silence On Marriage Rumours! Says Not Against The Idea Of Marriage

      In a live session on Instagram, Niharika Konidela had said, "I am not Samantha, so I am not sure if I will ever be able to act after marriage. Thus, I want to take up as many movies as possible as I don't have much time right now."

      Congrats Niharika and Chaitanya!

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X