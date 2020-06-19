Niharika Konidela To Get Married! Things You Must Know About Her Future Hubby Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor Naga Babu, is all set to tie the knot soon, and she recently revealed about the person whom she is getting married to. Well, the lucky guy is Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Sharing her picture with Chaitanya on Instagram, Niharika wrote, "Mine."

In the photo, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are looking adorable with each other. Their cosy pictures indicate that they are madly in love with each other. Chaitanya is a Hyderabad-based techie. He has studied Engineering in BITS-Pilani. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur's Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao.

Mine ❤️

He was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Chaitanya did his schooling at Vidya Bhavan in Jubilee Hills and later pursued Masters in Mathematics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science. He also did an MBA from the Indian School of Business.

A few days ago, Niharika Konidela shared some cryptic post, in which she hinted about her mystery man. Niharika revealed that she has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life. She also confirmed that they are not officially engaged, and said that she can't reveal much about him. In the photo, Niharika had hidden Chaitanya's face and made fans curious about her soon-to-be fiancé.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's wedding is arranged. The engagement ceremony will reportedly take place in August during lockdown while the wedding in February 2021. Meanwhile, Niharika had earlier said that she will not be able to continue acting in films after marriage.

In a live session on Instagram, Niharika Konidela had said, "I am not Samantha, so I am not sure if I will ever be able to act after marriage. Thus, I want to take up as many movies as possible as I don't have much time right now."

Congrats Niharika and Chaitanya!