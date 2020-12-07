Niharika Konidela Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Others Reach Udaipur; See Pics
After the grand pre-wedding celebrations in Hyderabad, soon-to-be-married couple Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda jetted off to Udaipur for their grand destination wedding in Udaivilas Palace. For the unversed, the couple will tie the knot on December 9, 2020, at 7:15 pm.
Niharika & Chaitanya With Family
Actor and brother of bride-to-be Niharika, Varun Tej recently shared a selfie taken by Chaitanya Jonnalagadda inside the private jet. The actor wrote, "Off we go! #udaipur#wedding." The couple can be seen smiling with their respective parents and the Fidaa actor. They look excited and very happy to create new memories in Udaipur.
Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy
Apart from the Konidela family, actor Allu Arjun also landed in Udaipur along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, producer-father Allu Aravind and others. The Stylish Star looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama while Sneha Reddy too looked pretty in a printed grey kurta and black pants.
Ram Charan & Chiranjeevi
Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi too reached Udaipur with their respective wives. Ram Charan looked classy in a black full sleeve t-shirt and grey trousers whereas his wife Upasana opted to look simple and sweet in a pink dress. Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black trousers.
Wedding Arrangements
Talking about Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding, all the arrangements have been managed by Varun Tej. A couple of days ago, Niharika Konidela's pelli kuthuru ceremony pictures went viral on social media. The actress was indeed looking gorgeous in a traditional green saree. Later, she wore her mother Padmaja Konidela's wedding saree for one of the pre-wedding rituals. Niharika won the hearts of netizens with her gesture and beautiful looks in a blue saree. Moreover, her picture with uncle Chiranjeevi Konidela also went viral on the internet.
Well, after these pictures, fans are very excited to see the pictures of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda from the grand destination wedding.
Also Read : Niharika Konidela Wears Her Mother's Saree For Pre-Wedding Ritual; Wins The Internet!
Also Read : Inside Pictures From Niharika Konidela's Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Go Viral On The Internet