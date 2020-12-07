Niharika Konidela Wedding: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan & Others Reach Udaipur; See Pics

Niharika & Chaitanya With Family

Actor and brother of bride-to-be Niharika, Varun Tej recently shared a selfie taken by Chaitanya Jonnalagadda inside the private jet. The actor wrote, "Off we go! #udaipur#wedding." The couple can be seen smiling with their respective parents and the Fidaa actor. They look excited and very happy to create new memories in Udaipur.

Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy

Apart from the Konidela family, actor Allu Arjun also landed in Udaipur along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, producer-father Allu Aravind and others. The Stylish Star looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama while Sneha Reddy too looked pretty in a printed grey kurta and black pants.

Ram Charan & Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan and Megastar Chiranjeevi too reached Udaipur with their respective wives. Ram Charan looked classy in a black full sleeve t-shirt and grey trousers whereas his wife Upasana opted to look simple and sweet in a pink dress. Chiranjeevi can be seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black trousers.

Wedding Arrangements

Talking about Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding, all the arrangements have been managed by Varun Tej. A couple of days ago, Niharika Konidela's pelli kuthuru ceremony pictures went viral on social media. The actress was indeed looking gorgeous in a traditional green saree. Later, she wore her mother Padmaja Konidela's wedding saree for one of the pre-wedding rituals. Niharika won the hearts of netizens with her gesture and beautiful looks in a blue saree. Moreover, her picture with uncle Chiranjeevi Konidela also went viral on the internet.