      Nirbhaya Case: Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Tamannah and Other Tollywood Stars React

      Nirbhaya convicts' hanging is the talk of the town. A lot of celebrities have taken to their respective social media handles to speak about the hanging of convicts of the brutal rape case of 2012 that shook the entire country. Tollywood stars have lauded the hanging and came out in support of Nirbhaya's parents who waited for seven long years for justice to be served.

      Superstar Mahesh Babu who enjoys a whopping 9 million followers on Twitter wrote, "#NirbhayaVerdict restores our faith in the judiciary. Saluting her parents and their advocates for their continuous unflinching efforts."

      Actress Kasthuri Shankar who never shies away from taking her stand on different topics, be it social issues, politics or movies, lashed out at the lawyers who defended the Nirbhaya case convicts.

      South diva Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed satisfaction over the execution of the rapists.

      Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj sought the juvenile rapist of Nirbhaya to be hanged as well.

      Varalakshmi Sarathkumar questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that doesn't he think it's time to enforce the death penalty for rape within atleast 6 months of the crime.

      Ravi Teja called the hanging an incredible news and saluted Nirbhaya's mother and lawyer who fought tirelessly for years.

      Actor Manoj had also tweeted on Nirbhaya'case demanding to 'hang the evil'

      Scriptwriter Harish Shankar S wrote that he never thought that someone's death would give him so much relief.

      After postponing thrice, the four convicts were hanged to death in the wee hours of Friday (20th March) in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

      Friday, March 20, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
