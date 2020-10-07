Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty Learnt Painting & Two Types Of Sign Languages, Says Hemanth Madhukar

Nishabdham, the latest suspense thriller of Amazon Prime Video is receiving good reviews from the masses. Notably, Anushka Shetty's character of a dumb and mute girl is being loved by all. Amidst all, director Hemanth Madhukar recently shared how Anushka prepared for her character with utmost perfection.

The director reveals, "Anushka learnt sign language and when I narrated the script to her as a painter in the film. She didn't want to be an actor who's all of a sudden holding a brush in the film. She wanted to look professional."

The director further added, "I like her involvement for her character. She learnt painting and two types of sign languages, one is Indian and another is international, she pointed it out and asked me which one she should learn. I told her to learn both. In the film, she has to communicate with the American and the Indian actors too."

The research and involvement Anushka has put into her character is commendable and shows her dedication towards her craft. Her on-screen performance was promising, and her hard work certainly paid off.

The film is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video and is a must-watch for an intriguing plot. Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and also stars R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. The film marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also features Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

