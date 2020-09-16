Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime On October 2?

After much speculations about the direct-to-OTT release of Nishabdham, the film has yet again made it to the headlines for reportedly its recent deal with Amazon Prime Video. If rumours are to be believed, the makers have locked a Rs 20 crore deal with the American company, that bought the film's digital rights in all languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

It is said that the film will have a massive release on the OTT platform on October 2 on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The official announcement on the same will be made by Amazon Prime and the makers soon. Nishabdham was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2020. Starring Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan in the lead roles, the film's release was postponed owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Notably, Anushka will be essaying the role of a mute woman who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house. Nishabdham will also feature an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in key roles. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the thriller has been bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad. Interestingly, Kota Venkat has written the story for the highly anticipated film.

On a related note, the makers have released a few songs from the movie, which has been receiving positive responses from the netizens. Nishabdham has music composed by Gopi Sundar, while BGM tuned by Girishh G. The lens for the highly-awaited movie is cranked by Shaneil Deo and the editing is handled by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

