Nishabdham: Director Hemanth Madhukar Confirms OTT Release Of The Anushka Shetty Starrer!

Looks like the makers of Nishabdham are turning all rumours into reality, as director Hemanth Madhukar confirms the OTT release of the thriller.

Talking about the same during a recent interaction with Hyderabad Times, the director said, "Yes, we have decided to release the film on an OTT platform. We had planned for a theatrical release and tried to hold out for as long as we could but with no clarity on when theatres will reopen, we felt an OTT release is the best way forward. I hope the audience will connect with it and make it a success."

Well, we are sure the news might have surely thrilled Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan fans and followers who were eagerly waiting for the big release of the film. Of lately, there were rumours suggesting that the film's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 20 crore. As per speculations, the film will have a massive release on October 2, 2020 on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. However, a confirmation is awaited from the team for the official release date. On a related note, earlier, producer-writer of the film, Kona Venkat had put up a poll on his Twitter handle asking netizens for their opinions on where to release the film. Interestingly, both the times, the highest votes were given for OTT release. Nishabdham was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2020.

Notably, Anushka Shetty will be essaying the role of a mute woman who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house. The thriller will also feature an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in key roles. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad. The music for Nishabdham is composed by Gopi Sundar, while BGM is tuned by Girishh G. Camera for the film is cranked by Shaneil Deo.

Here's Why Tollywood Makers Should Opt For OTT Platforms Skipping Conventional Theatrical Release

Nishabdham: Anushka Shetty Starrer To Release On Amazon Prime On October 2?