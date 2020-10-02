Nishabdham Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the highly awaited movies of the year Nishabdham, has released today (October 2, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu and Tamil. The thriller starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, and Anjali in lead roles has also become the latest film to fall prey to piracy. Nishabdham has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers.

It is to be noted that the film, which was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release was postponed twice (January 31, 2020, and April 2, 2020). Later, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown made the makers postpone the date yet again and left them with no other option than releasing it on the OTT platform.

Notably, Anushka Shetty will essay the role of a mute woman in the film, who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house. On the other hand, R Madhavan plays the role of a musician and the love interest of Anushka, who too experiences similar kinds of activities.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also features an ensemble supporting cast including Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala. Backed by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad, the music for Nishabdham is composed by Gopi Sundar, while BGM is tuned by Girishh G. Camera for the film is cranked by Shaneil Deo.

