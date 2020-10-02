Nishabdham Movie Review: Anushka Shetty Starrer Is A Gripping And Heart Stopping Thriller!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen Director: Hemanth Madhukar

Nishabdham starring Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan in lead roles was released today (October 2, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video. The high octane thriller was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2020, but was later postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The film that also stars Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Michael Madsen in key roles is indeed one of the highly-anticipated films of the year the moviegoers were eagerly waiting for.

Did Hemanth Madhukar directorial convey what it had to in a time duration of 2 hours? Read on to know...

Plot

Set in Seattle, the film revolves around Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), a mute woman who is an artist by profession. In order to replicate a renowned artwork called the Josephine wood painting, she visits a haunted villa with her beau and celebrated cellist Anthony (R Madhavan). As they search for the painting, Anthony is found murdered ruthlessly in the basement of the building. Sakhi somehow escapes the 'demon' or the 'murderer' and runs for her life.

Soon, the haunted house which was closed for almost 46 years becomes the talk of the town, due to the heart-wrenching murder. The police (including Anjali and Michael Madsen) start investigating the case, with loose ends and a mute witness. Several angles to the story unfold with the emergence of each character (Subbaraju and Shalini Panday) with unexpected twists and turns.

Script And Direction

The impeccable storyline, well-executed narration and the excellent cast are the factors that helped the film succeed in keeping the audience engaged throughout. The director Hemanth Madhukar has maintained a sheer balance between emotions like suspense, drama and romance. Also, the technicality of the film including color and the sound has been kept in a balanced proportion that goes hand in hand from the start till the end.

Though the other cast of the film was given a convincing time limit, Anjali's character Maha should have been given more screen timing and space to explore in Nishabdham, given the fact that she essayed a key role.

The screenplay writer of the film Kona Venkat (who is also one of the producers of the film along with TG Vishwa Prasad) should be given special applause for the perfect writing that doesn't fall behind or struggle to convey the whole point of the film. The story is intriguing, intensifying and is loaded with suspenseful events.

Performances

Anushka Shetty: Though she doesn't have any dialogue to deliver in Nishabdham, her endearing presence on screen is truly a breath of fresh air in the film, that makes you want to see her more. She has played a mute woman to complete perfection and has succeeded in defining the need for her role in the film. Her balanced emotions and required body language for the character is impressive and has truly helped her get into the skin of the character Sakshi.

Madhavan: The actor has done an excellent job as Anthony in the film and you will truly get to see variations of his character in Nishabdham. Madhavan as a cellist is a treat to watch especially when he plays cello in a big crowd flawlessly that you would want to sit back and see him play the instrument all over again. His gestures are too stupendous.

Anjali: As a vigilant police officer Maha, the versatile actress steals the show at places. Given the fact that she essayed a key role in the film, her character should have been given more space to explore, but what she did in the given duration is an impressive job.

Subbaraju: A stylish, never-seen-before avatar of the actor will surely make you go wow! His character with warm-friendly nature seems relatable and the way with which he has essayed the role of a wildlife photographer is completely effortless.

Technical Aspects

Take any sequence from the film and you will find a beautiful picturesque background behind the cast, which is why Nishabdham stands unique from other movies that uses these shot only to establish a certain sequence. Cinematographer Shaneil Deo has done an impeccable job with the lens and deserves applause for the visual treatment that blends with the storyline. A hue of the blue color palate has been used throughout the film, which adds visual depth to the sequences.

The sound team of the film has indeed done complete justice to the title Nishabdham. It wouldn't be wrong that music plays an important role in the film to convey the story. Girishh G's background score deserves a special mention as even the sound of chatters and demonic groaning leaves an unending impact on the audience and reminds one of the theatrical experience.

Also, music composer Gopi Sundar has elevated the mood of the film with his soulful tracks like 'Ninne Ninne' and 'Madhuramithe'.

Verdict

If you like suspense thrillers with a touch of horror to it, then Nishabdham is indeed the right pick for you. Do not worry about the duration of the film, as it will not disappoint you, but rather will leave you impressed. The star cast including Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, Subbaraju has delivered solid performances that make the thriller engaging and watchable.

Exclusive: Anjali: It Was A Privilege For Me To Share Screen Space With Michael Madsen In Nishabdham