Nishabdham Producer: No Plans To Release The Anushka Shetty Starrer On Digital Platforms

Not too long ago, there were strong rumours that the Anushka Shetty-starrer Nishabdham, might have a direct release on OTT platforms owing to the current COVID-19 lockdown. It was said that the OTT giant Amazon Prime has secured the highly-awaited movie, to stream on their platform.

Well now, the makers have cleared the air and revealed that there are no plans to release the film on streaming platforms. One of the producers of the film was quoted as saying by a leading daily, "At the moment, we have no plans to release the film on streaming platforms. We will think about it only if the situation isn't favourable for a very long time."

On a related note, with the current Telangana government's decision to resume shoots and reopen theatres in a phased manner, there are chances that the industry might go back to normal. If everything goes fine, several makers might rethink their decision of releasing their respective films on OTT platforms.

Coming back to Nishabdham, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on April 2 but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the sudden COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles, the thriller has Anushka Shetty essaying the role of a mute woman, who experiences paranormal activities in a haunted house. Madhavan who essays the role of a musician, too experiences similar activities.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad and interestingly, the former has also written the story for the much-awaited movie. Gopi Sundar is composing music and bgm for the film, tuned by Girishh G.The lens for the movie is cranked by Shaneil Deo while editing is taken care of by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nishabdham will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and English.

