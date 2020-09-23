Nishabdham Starring Anushka Shetty To Become The First Trilingual Film To Release On OTT Platform

After releasing the gripping trailer of the Anushka Shetty-R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham, one can totally say that the Telugu suspense thriller is one film to watch out for. The project is the first trilingual film releasing directly on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Well, the makes are indeed excited as Nishabdham's release will also open doors of opportunity for big multilingual films.

A source close to the production team shares, "The team is extremely happy with the kind of response the trailer has been receiving. The dynamics of film-viewing have changed and so to empower more regional viewers, Nishabdham is the first tri-lingual film which is directly releasing on OTT. The makers feel this would make each individual in the distant towns of the country feel empowered, when they see it as part of mainstream cinema platforms. We are all looking forward to greater opportunities and the release"

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller Nishabdham (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) from October 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Nishabdham directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad features Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala. The film also marks American actor Michael Madsen's debut in Indian cinema.

On a related note, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Sethupathi had recently released the trailer of the film in Telugu and Tamil respectively.

Anushka Shetty Starrer Nishabdham's Trailer To Be Out On September 21

Nishabdham: The Trailer Of Anushka Shetty-Madhavan Starrer Is A Promising One!