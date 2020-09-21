Nishabdham: The Trailer Of Anushka Shetty-Madhavan Starrer Is A Promising One!

With the big announcement of the direct-to-OTT release of Nishabdham on October 2, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the film today. In the trailer, one can see a deaf and mute girl Sakshi (essayed by Anushka Shetty) exploring a haunted villa with the character essayed by R Madhavan, who is a popular musician.

The duo witness paranormal activities in the house and Sakshi ends up entangled in an investigation when she unexpectedly goes through an evidently heart-wrenching incident in the villa. The police officers are also puzzled as they do not have any clue of the incident other than a mute witness. Will Sakshi be able to help the officers in further investigation? Well, this question will be answered only when the film releases on October 2 on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

With the trailer of the edge-of-the-seat thriller being a promising one, we can expect the movie to be a successful venture.

On a related note, if rumours are to be believed Nishabdham digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 20 crore. Earlier, producer-writer of the film, Kona Venkat had put up a poll on his Twitter handle asking netizens for their opinions on where to release the film. Interestingly, both the times, the highest votes were given for OTT release. Nishabdham was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 2, 2020.

Notably, the thriller will also feature an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Anjali, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in key roles. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad.

