      Nishabdham To Have A Direct Release On Amazon Prime? Read Deets Inside!

      Coronavirus has indeed forced many filmmakers to reconsider postponing their movie releases on the big screen and opting for an OTT release. Recently, Surender Kontaddi's Amrutharamam was released on Zee5, eventually becoming the first Telugu movie to release on the OTT platform amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Nishabdham

      Following the romantic thriller, Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham is gearing up for an OTT release too. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, the makers of the thriller will skip the theatrical release and go for a direct release on Amazon Prime. It is said that the official confirmation about the same will be made by the makers soon.

      Anushka Shetty will essay a mute character in the movie, which will also feature R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey and Anjali, Subbaraju, and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles. Rumour has it, that the movie directed by Hemant Madhukar, will revolve around Anushka's character, who experiences paranormal activities happening in a haunted house. On the other hand, R Madhavan plays the role of a musician, who too experience similar kind of activities. Well, going by the plot, the horror-thriller will surely keep us on the edge of our seats!

      The makers were gearing up to promote the movie before its final release date, April 2, which was dropped due to the COVID-19 lockdown. To be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English, the makers have so far released three songs from the movie. Nishabdham has music composed by Gopi Sundar and BGM tuned by Girishh G. The lens for the movie will be cranked by Shaneil Deo while editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Nishabdham has been bankrolled by Kota Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad. The former has also written the story for the highly anticipated film.

      Anushka Shetty Is Not At Loggerheads With Nishabdham Makers! Deets Inside

      Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham Gets Postponed, To Release on THIS Date

      Is Anushka Shetty Upset With Nishabdham Producer Kona Venkat?

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 17:20 [IST]
