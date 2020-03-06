    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nishabdham Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan Starrer Promises To Leave You Speechless

      By
      |

      Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer multilingual film Nishabdham's trailer has finally released and as expected, it's engaging and thrilling.

      Nishabdham trailer

      The filmmaker of Nishabdham, Hemant Madhukar shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote, "Here's the #NishabdhamTrailer Our sweetest Sweety in a edge of the seat thriller."

      The trailer shows Anushka Shetty's character experiencing some unexpecting things happening with her in the haunted house. She is playing a mute character who tries hard to tell others about the scary incidences and paranormal activities. On the other hand, R Madhavan, who is playing a musician, is also experiencing the same kind of activities inside the house. Apart from them, glimpses of Shalini Pandey, Anjali and others were also seen in the trailer. Nishabdham trailer will definitely leave you speechless.

      Nishabdham is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English . The film's entire shoot has been wrapped up and the makers will now start the promotions. Ever since the teaser of Nishabdham released, fans were excited to experience the real thrill on the silver screen. And it seems like they would definitely rush to the ticket counters to book for Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham.

      Also Read : Anushka Shetty's Next Nishabdham Set To Release On April 2!

      Jointly Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation respectively, Nishabdham is all set to release on April 2, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X