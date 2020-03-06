Nishabdham Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty And R Madhavan Starrer Promises To Leave You Speechless

Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer multilingual film Nishabdham's trailer has finally released and as expected, it's engaging and thrilling.

The filmmaker of Nishabdham, Hemant Madhukar shared the trailer on Twitter. He wrote, "Here's the #NishabdhamTrailer Our sweetest Sweety in a edge of the seat thriller."

The trailer shows Anushka Shetty's character experiencing some unexpecting things happening with her in the haunted house. She is playing a mute character who tries hard to tell others about the scary incidences and paranormal activities. On the other hand, R Madhavan, who is playing a musician, is also experiencing the same kind of activities inside the house. Apart from them, glimpses of Shalini Pandey, Anjali and others were also seen in the trailer. Nishabdham trailer will definitely leave you speechless.

Nishabdham is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English . The film's entire shoot has been wrapped up and the makers will now start the promotions. Ever since the teaser of Nishabdham released, fans were excited to experience the real thrill on the silver screen. And it seems like they would definitely rush to the ticket counters to book for Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdham.

Also Read : Anushka Shetty's Next Nishabdham Set To Release On April 2!

Jointly Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kona Venkat under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation respectively, Nishabdham is all set to release on April 2, 2020.