Nithiin And Shalini To Tie The Knot On July 26 In A Low Key Ceremony

Nithiin is all set to enter into wedlock. As per reports, the actor will get married to Shalini Reddy on July 26 at an auspicious muhurtham of 8.30 pm in Hyderabad. The wedding will be held following all the lockdown norms with only close friends and family in attendance.

Earlier, the actor was looking forward to tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini at a destination wedding in April. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the wedding was postponed for a future date. The duo recently got engaged in a private function in Hyderabad.

Nithiin started his career as an actor with the 2002 movie Jayam directed by Teja. His performance in the movie was highly appreciated by the audiences and he won the year's Filmfare Award for Best Actor Male Debut. His best performances include Chal Mohan Ranga (2018), A Aa (2016), Heart Attack (2014), Ishq (2012), Dil (2003), Drona (2009), Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018) and Courier Boy Kalyan (2015) among the others. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Bheeshma alongside Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic-action film directed by Venky Kudumula turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The shoot of the film is currently halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He is also a part of Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's yet-to-be-titled film.

