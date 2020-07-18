    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nithiin And Shalini To Tie The Knot On July 26 In A Low Key Ceremony

      By
      |

      Nithiin is all set to enter into wedlock. As per reports, the actor will get married to Shalini Reddy on July 26 at an auspicious muhurtham of 8.30 pm in Hyderabad. The wedding will be held following all the lockdown norms with only close friends and family in attendance.

      nithiin

      Earlier, the actor was looking forward to tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shalini at a destination wedding in April. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the wedding was postponed for a future date. The duo recently got engaged in a private function in Hyderabad.

      Nithiin started his career as an actor with the 2002 movie Jayam directed by Teja. His performance in the movie was highly appreciated by the audiences and he won the year's Filmfare Award for Best Actor Male Debut. His best performances include Chal Mohan Ranga (2018), A Aa (2016), Heart Attack (2014), Ishq (2012), Dil (2003), Drona (2009), Srinivasa Kalyanam (2018) and Courier Boy Kalyan (2015) among the others. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Bheeshma alongside Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic-action film directed by Venky Kudumula turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres.

      Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The shoot of the film is currently halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He is also a part of Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's yet-to-be-titled film.

      Nithiin And Shalini's New Wedding Date Out!

      Nithiin & Shalini's Wedding Preponed; Bheeshma Star To Tie The Knot Next Month?

      Read more about: nithiin shalini reddy tollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 17:51 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X