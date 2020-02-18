Nithiin Comes On Board For The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun

This year is turning out to be rather special for Telugu actor Nithiin. The young lad is trending everywhere because of his upcoming film Bheeshma which is set to arrive in theatres this Friday, February 21. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the much-awaited film is directed by Venky Kudumula.

Talking about his personal life, Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad a few days back. The pre-wedding function Pasupu Kumkuma was held on February 15 where the adorable couple exchanged their rings and got engaged. Also, the duo is expected to tie the knot in April this year.

As if all this wasn't enough, Nithiin has now bagged a coveted project. The 36-year-old star will be seen reprising Ayushmann Khurrana's role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. Reportedly, the thriller will go on floors in a few months and will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

We hear Nithiin's father, who owns the production banner Shrest Movies, bought the remake rights for a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. Considering how successful Ayushmann starrer turned out to be, the amount isn't entirely shocking. While Nithiin has been brought on board to play the lead, the makers are yet to finalize the rest of the cast.

Currently, Nithiin is filming for Venky Aturi's directorial venture Rang De which also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The talented actor has also signed filmmaker Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's project which is still untitled. With so many interesting projects on his plate, Nithiin is definitely going to stand out in 2021.

