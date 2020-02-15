    For Quick Alerts
      Nithiin Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Shalini In Grand Pasupu Kumkuma Ceremony; See Pics

      By
      |

      Telugu actor Nithiin finally got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad.

      The pre-wedding function Pasupu Kumkuma was held on Saturday where the couple got engaged in presence of their close friends and family members. Sharing the moments of engagement ceremony on social media, Nithiin wrote, "Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️ Need ur blessings...🤗🤗"

      View this post on Instagram

      Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts ❤️❤️❤️ Need ur blessings...🤗🤗

      A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) on Feb 15, 2020 at 12:04am PST

      In another post, the Srinivasa Kalyanam actor wrote, "Here are few more from pasupu function 😊 #Nithiinshalini"

      View this post on Instagram

      Here are few more from pasupu function 😊 #Nithiinshalini

      A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) on Feb 15, 2020 at 2:45am PST

      In the above pictures, the couple is looking lovely together. Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti while his fiancee Shalini wearing embellished lehenga on the occasion.

      Nithiin and Shalini

      Speaking about Nithiin's soon-to-be-wife Shalini, she has pursued Master's in Business Management from UK university. The wedding of Nithiin and Shalini is said to be held in April this year.

      Meanwhile, Nithiin will be seen in Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to release on February 21, 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
