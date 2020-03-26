Nithiin's April Wedding Called Off Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

On February 15, actor Nithiin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad. An elaborate pre-wedding ceremony was organized which was attended by the couple's close family and friends. While fans couldn't stop gushing about their engagement pictures, everyone was now looking forward to their wedding which was set to happen on April 16, 2020.

But not too long ago, we had reported about Nithiin's family planning to change the wedding venue because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Initially, the talented actor and his fiancee were to get married at the Palazzo Versace Dubai. But as the Coronavirus situation worsened, Nithiin and Shalini's families decided to keep the wedding in Hyderabad itself. The wedding date, although, wasn't changed.

However, the latest grapevine suggests that Nithiin and Shalini's April wedding has finally been called off. As per a report in telugubulletin.com, the lovely couple will now tie the knot once the Coronavirus crisis dies down. Considering the whole country is in lockdown for the next 21-days, this piece of news isn't too surprising. In fact, we are glad that both the families have decided to postpone the wedding at least for now.

Professionally, Nithiin was last seen in Bheeshma alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The rom-com came out in theatres on February 21 and garnered positive reviews from the critics. The movie also impressed the audience and in turn got cash registers ringing as well.

The talented actor will next be seen in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's directorial venture. He is also teaming up with filmmaker Venky Aturi and Krishna Chaitanya for their respective projects. Interestingly, his last outing Bheeshma is being remade in Hindi by Karan Johar. We hear Ranbir Kapoor may play the lead in the Hindi version of Nithiin starrer.

