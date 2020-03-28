    For Quick Alerts
      Nithiin's Bheeshma To Soon Stream On Sun Nxt On This Date!

      Nithiin's Bheeshma, which was released on February 21, has been successful in impressing the audience. Well, now the director of the rom-com, Venky Kudumula has revealed the digital streaming date of the movie on the request of a fan. As per his response, Bheeshma will be available on Sun Nxt from 27th April.

      Bheeshma

      The movie revolves around a youngster desperate to find the love of his life, who is later seen fighting the antagonist essayed by Jisshu Sengupta. Bheeshma also gives a message on organic farming. With Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, the flick has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Featuring Anant Nag, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Sampath Raj, Ajay, Naresh, and Bramhaji, the music for the film has been composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and lens is cranked by Sai Sriram.

      On a related note, we had recently reported that Bheeshma might get a Bollywood remake. According to buzz, the celebrated producer of the film industry, Karan Johar has recently watched the film and was impressed with the story. Well, it is also being said that Karan is gearing up to buy the rights of the film. Rumour also has it that Ranbir Kapoor might essay the role of Nithiin in the Hindi remake. However, there has been no official confirmation made about the same yet.

      Nithiin's April Wedding Called Off Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

