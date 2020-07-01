Nithiin And Shalini’s New Wedding Date Out!

Ever since Nithiin decided to get married to his longtime girlfriend Shalini, fans are eager to witness the Bheeshma actor's wedding. Earlier, the wedding was supposed to take place in Dubai in April 2020, but due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, they had to push the date. But now the new wedding date of Nithiin and Shalini is out.

According to a report published in a leading portal, the families of Nithiin and Shalini have locked a new wedding date, and their marriage will now take place on 26 July 2020. Isn't it exciting? Well, the wedding ceremony will be held at a farmhouse with a limited number of guests in attendance. Nithiin's family may throw a big bash for his friends from the film industry post lockdown.

Moreover, the wedding will be conducted with all the safety measures such as social distancing, masks and sanitising facilities, temperature checking and so on. Well, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding date announcement has finally given relief to his fans. After all, a few months ago, reports stated that the actor has postponed his wedding till December. In February, Nithiin and Shalini got engaged and had Pasupu Kumkuma ceremony at his residence in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Nithiin has recently given a superhit film Bheeshma starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in the Telugu remake of Hindi film Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. His home production Shrest Movies managed by his dad, acquired Andhadhun's Telugu remake rights for Rs 3.5 crore.

Apart from that, Nithiin is currently busy shooting for his next Rang De, in which he shares screen space with Keerthy Suresh. The film is being helmed by Venky Alturi. Nithiin is also a part of films of directors Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Krishna Chaitanya.

