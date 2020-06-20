Nithiin & Shalini’s Wedding Preponed; Bheeshma Star To Tie The Knot Next Month?

Ever since Nithiin got engaged to his ladylove Shalini in February, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the Bheeshma actor's marriage. After all, Nithiin and Shalini were supposed to get married in April, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the wedding got postponed. Last month, reports were stating that the actor has postponed his wedding till December. However, now it's being heard that Nithiin's family is planning to prepone the wedding. Isn't it exciting?

Well, a source revealed to a leading portal that it will be a destination wedding as planned before. Nithiin's family changed their mind and are planning to prepone the wedding considering the spike in COVID-19 positive cases. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding will be held next month in their Hyderabad farmhouse. The wedding will be conducted with all the COVID-19 safety measures like, maintaining social distancing, the limited presence of guests, mask and sanitizer facilities.

In May, Nikhil Siddhartha got married to his fiancée Pallavi. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj also had an intimate roka ceremony in Hyderabad. And now, after Nithiin's wedding news, his fans are eager to see him in the groom avatar.

Also Read : Will Nithiin Get Married To Girlfriend Shalini Amid Lockdown?

With regard to work, Nithiin was last seen in the blockbuster Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is currently busy shooting for his next Rang De, in which he is sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh. He will also be seen in films of directors Chandra Shekhar Yeleti and Krishna Chaitanya.

Also Read : Nithiin's April Wedding Called Off Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Nithiin is also playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. His home production Shrest Movies managed by his dad, acquired Andhadhun's Telugu remake rights for Rs 3.5 crore.