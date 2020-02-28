Nithiin Starrer Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun Won’t Have S*X Scene; Here’s Why

It's known to all that Nithiin will be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Sriram Raghavan's 2018 hit Hindi film, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. Ever since the update about Andhadhun Telugu remake came out, Nithiin fans can't wait to see their favourite star playing the most challenging role of his career.

The shoot of Andhadhun Telugu remake will be started from June. Amidst all, the latest update will surprise you. According to reports, Nithiin-starrer Andhadhun remake won't have a steamy s*x scene. Those who have watched the original version, will know how the s*x scene between Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte is one of the most important sequences of the film.

However, the makers of Andhadhun Telugu remake decided to chop out this lovemaking scene. Apart from Nithiin, makers are yet to finalise the actors who'll play Tabu and Radhika Apte's roles. Earlier, the reports stated that Tabu will be reprising her role in the Telugu version of the film. But the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Meanwhile, Nithiin's last release, Bheeshma opposite Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a super hit at the box office. The actor is currently busy shooting for Venky Alturi's directorial venture, Rang De. Coming back to Andhadhun Telugu remake, it will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy.