Nithiin Starts Shooting For Andhadhun Remake; Shares A Glimpse On Social Media

Nithiin Shares A Glimpse From The Sets Of Andhadhun Telugu Remake

Actor Nithiin recently wrapped up the shoot of his next, romantic film Rang De opposite Keerthy Suresh in Dubai. After finishing the film, he quickly began the shoot of Andhadhun remake, as he shared the first glimpse from the sets. Taking to Twitter, Nithiin wrote, "#Nithiin30 shoot starts!! @GandhiMerlapaka @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh #sagarmahati." As per reports, Nabha Natesh has also joined the sets of #Nithiin30 in Dubai, while Tamannaah is expected to join them in January 2021.

About Characters

For the unversed, Nithiin is essaying the role of a blind pianist in the film. He can be seen wearing a grey full-sleeve t-shirt and black glasses. The actor seems to be working very hard to look convincing as a blind pianist on the big screen. Apart from Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia's character will have a lot of shades, and it is said to be the most challenging character in her acting career. Nabha Natesh is playing Nithiin's love interest in the film.

Andhadhun Remake Crew

The remake of Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun is being helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Jointly produced by Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies, the film's music will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. Hari K Vedanth will handle the cinematography department.

Nithiin’s Future Projects

Apart from Andhadhun remake and Rang De, Nithiin is playing the lead role opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's directorial venture, Check.