      Nithya Menen Rejects Karnam Malleswari Biopic Due To This Reason

      Nithya Menen is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses of the south. The diva, known for her women-centric films has proved time and again that she is capable of delivering a blockbuster even without a male star in the film. Well, with this note in mind, production company, Kona Film Corporation approached the actress to star in a biopic on weightlifter Karnam Malleswari.

      There were reports that Nithya has rejected the movie for reasons unknown. Well now, it is said that the actress is gearing up for yet another biopic on the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, which has been cited as a reason for rejecting the promising biopic on the first Indian women to win a medal at the Olympics. After her rejection, sources suggest that the makers are planning to cast Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar as the biopic will be released in Hindi as well.

      Karnam Malleswari's biopic will be helmed by Sanjana Reddy and will have dialogues by Kona Venkat. Earlier, the production company has revealed that the movie will not focus only on Karnam Malleswari winning the medal for India or being honoured with the Padma Shri. They were quoted as saying, "This is about her life journey and how she should have got better recognition. The film will give an insight into her life beyond that you could get from the internet."

      Talking about the Jayalalithaa biopic, the movie titled The Iron Lady will be bankrolled by Paper Tale Pictures. The title logo of the project was unveiled by noted director AR Murugadoss on his Twitter handle. The director of the film Priyadarshini had earlier confirmed that the film will have MGR, Karunanidhi, and Sasikala, the three characters who had a major role in the late CM's life.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
