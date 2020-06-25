    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Nivetha Thomas To Essay A Key Role In Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata has grabbed all the attention it needed even before kicking off the shoot. There were several speculations doing the rounds about the lead actress of the movie, but Keerthy Suresh's recent revelation on her inclusion acted as a full stop to all the rumours. Well now, we hear that the makers have approached south diva Nivetha Thomas to play a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated movie.

      Mahesh Babu

      Interestingly, the rumour spread like a wildfire after the actress started following Mahesh Babu on social media. However, an official confirmation has not yet come from the makers' side or from the actress about her inclusion in the movie.

      #SSMB27 directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram was announced on May 31, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear Superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday. The movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainment is touted to be a political drama, which deals with corruption and bank frauds.

      As per reports, Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeep will essay the antagonist in the movie, which will reportedly feature a veteran actor from the industry. During a recent live chat session on Instagram, on the occasion of Sarkaru Vaari Paata announcement, Mahesh revealed that the movie would be a complete entertainer with a hard-hitting message. The movie will reportedly start rolling from July, if the COVID-19 pandemic comes under control.

      Talking about their respective upcoming projects, Nivetha Thomas is also a part of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink, directed by Venu Sriram. The actress will be reprising the role of Taapsee Pannu from the original. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the movie will have Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has big projects in his kitty, which are helmed by SS Rajamouli and Koratala Siva

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
