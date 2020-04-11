Not Aditi Rao Hydari, But Sai Pallavi Approached For Maha Samudram?

Back in February, there were reports about Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand coming together for Ajay Bhupathi's directorial venture, Maha Samudram. However, Sam refused to team up with Sharwanand as their film, Jaanu, failed to work its magic at the ticket windows. Fans weren't too impressed with their chemistry and that was evident by the film's box office fate. So, Naga Chaitanya's wifey decided to not work with her Jaanu co-star for the time being.

Since the Mahanati heroine rejected the offer, it was being said that Bhupathi was interested in roping in Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead for his movie. But no official announcement was made regarding the same. And now, the latest grapevine suggests that the makers of Maha Samudram have actually approached Sai Pallavi for the lead role.

According to a report in Telugu360.com, filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi is already in talks with the talented 27-year-old actress. However, the Premam heroine is yet to give her nod for the project. Guess, we'll have to wait a little longer to know whether she comes on board or not.

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand have already signed a rom-com together which will be helmed by Kishore Tirumala. But currently, Sai is awaiting the release of her film, Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic-drama was supposed to hit the theatres on April 2. But now, the film has been postponed as the entire country is under lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

