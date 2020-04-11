    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Aditi Rao Hydari, But Sai Pallavi Approached For Maha Samudram?

      By
      |

      Back in February, there were reports about Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand coming together for Ajay Bhupathi's directorial venture, Maha Samudram. However, Sam refused to team up with Sharwanand as their film, Jaanu, failed to work its magic at the ticket windows. Fans weren't too impressed with their chemistry and that was evident by the film's box office fate. So, Naga Chaitanya's wifey decided to not work with her Jaanu co-star for the time being.

      Sai Pallavi

      Since the Mahanati heroine rejected the offer, it was being said that Bhupathi was interested in roping in Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead for his movie. But no official announcement was made regarding the same. And now, the latest grapevine suggests that the makers of Maha Samudram have actually approached Sai Pallavi for the lead role.

      According to a report in Telugu360.com, filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi is already in talks with the talented 27-year-old actress. However, the Premam heroine is yet to give her nod for the project. Guess, we'll have to wait a little longer to know whether she comes on board or not.

      Interestingly, Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand have already signed a rom-com together which will be helmed by Kishore Tirumala. But currently, Sai is awaiting the release of her film, Love Story, co-starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the romantic-drama was supposed to hit the theatres on April 2. But now, the film has been postponed as the entire country is under lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

      ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni Refuses To Team Up With Jaanu Co-star Sharwanand?

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X