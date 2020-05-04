Not Coronavirus, But Payal Ghosh Is Diagnosed With THIS Disease

A few days ago, reports were floating on the internet stating that Telugu actress Payal Ghosh is diagnosed with Coronavirus. After the news went viral on social media, the young Bengali actress' fans got worried about her health. However, the latest report suggests that Payal is not diagnosed with COVID-19, but some other deadly disease.

In a media interaction, Payal Ghosh laughed off the reports of her getting infected with COVID-19. The Prayanam actress revealed that she is down with Malaria and requested the media to publish articles after knowing the truth. She also addressed fans that her spirit is high and she'll be fine soon.

The 30-year-old Payal Ghosh said, "I felt uneasy a couple of days ago. My head started hurting and I had a slight fever later in the night. I was sure that it wasn't COVID-19 as I had taken all the measures. But my family was worried. We got the tests done and it was malaria."

Payal further said, "I would be fine soon and my spirit is high. It's nothing like what the less fortunate are suffering right now. I hope this pandemic ends soon and we all can resume the normal life."

For those who are unversed, apart from Tollywood, Payal Ghosh was also seen in the Rishi Kapoor-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. She also shared a few kind words after the veteran actor's demise. She said, "Thank you for launching me, Rishi uncle. And I would never forget the beautiful lines he said 'Maine bohot ladkiyo ko launch kiya hai aur aapka bhi swagat hai' (I have launched many girls in movies, you are welcome too)."

On a related note, Payal Ghosh made her debut in Tollywood with the film Prayanam (2009) opposite Manchu Manoj. The film is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and produced by Seeta Yeleti. She was last seen in Oosaravelli and Mr Rascal. Payal is also a part of Bollywood film, Koi Jaane Na, which is yet to be released.