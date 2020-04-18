Not Keerthy Suresh, This Bollywood Diva Will Romance Mahesh Babu In His Next!

The makers of Mahesh Babu's next venture with Parasuram have finally zeroed in on an actress to star opposite Mahesh Babu. And no, it is not Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh, but Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor, who will be romancing the Prince of Tollywood. The makers are said to discuss the project to the Baaghi actress who is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the thriller has not yet been titled. As per the rumour, the official announcement of the movie will be out once the lockdown is lifted.

If all goes well and good, Shraddha will be making a come back to the Telugu industry after playing a lead role in the action thriller drama Saaho with Prabhas. Directed by Sujeeth Reddy, the movie was an utter flop in all languages except for the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu who is currently spending ample time with his family amid the lockdown. His last venture Sarileru Neekevvaru with Anil Ravipudi turned out to be a superhit at the theatres.

The movie narrated the tale of a soldier who fights evil to keep the country safe. The massive hit entered the 100 crore club with ease. On the other hand, Parasuram's last release Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna also managed to enter the 100-crore club. Well, with the super success of the actor-director, it is obvious that the movie will surely add another feather to the duo's cap.

