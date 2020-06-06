Not Kiara Advani But Saiee Manjrekar Is The Heroine In Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar is gearing up to romance Superstar Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film with Parasuram. Recent grapevine suggests that the makers of #SSMB27, i.e., Sarkaru Vaari Paata has approached the Dabangg 3 actress for the movie.

Earlier, there were speculations doing the rounds about Kiara Advani's inclusion in the project, but as per the latest update, the actress has backed out of the project citing date issues. There was also a buzz that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde is in talks for Mahesh's 27th venture. Well, if everything falls in place, Saiee will essay the role of the Superstar's love interest in the highly anticipated movie. However, an official confirmation regarding the diva's entry is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced recently coinciding with Mahesh's father Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. The fans were inordinately excited with the big announcement of the movie, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments. #SSMB27 is touted to be a political drama, which will focus on bank frauds. During a recent live chat session with his fans, Mahesh revealed that Sarkaru Vaari Paata would be a complete entertainer with a strong message, and would reportedly go on floors in July.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu was recently seen in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie turned out to be a huge success at the theatres, with the audience completely impressed with the action thriller. Well, talking about his upcoming projects, Mahesh is gearing up to join hands with SS Rajamouli's film, which will go on floors after the latter's magnum opus RRR. Director Koratala Siva, who has earlier worked with the actor in Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, has also announced an untitled project with the reigning Prince of Tollywood.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Has A Shocking Connection To One Of Mahesh Babu's Tags SSMB, Read To Find Out!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is The Official Title For Mahesh Babu's #SSMB27 With Parasuram!