Not Mahesh Babu, But Kiara Advani To Work With Prabhas In Her Next Tollywood Outing?

Ever since Nag Ashwin announced his collaboration with Prabhas, every little detail about their film has left all the fans super excited. However, everyone is still curious to know who will star alongside the handsome hero in his big-budget film. Initially, we had reported about Deepika Padukone being approached for the movie as Ashwin wants his directorial venture to have a pan-India appeal.

But nothing really happened on that front. Then, there were rumours about Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt being considered for the sci-fi thriller. Sadly, the fans were disappointed once again, as the makers didn't confirm the news or either of the names. Now, according to the grapevine, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani has given her nod to the highly-anticipated film.

Interestingly, not too long ago, we had told you that Kiara may star opposite Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming directorial venture. Though Keerthy Suresh was initially in contention, Mahesh wanted to sign it with his Bharat Ane Nenu co-star. And hence, it was being said that the actress was in talks with the makers of the Mahesh Babu-starrer. But according to cinejosh.com, Ms Advani has apparently said yes to the Prabhas-starrer.

Though Kiara has been very busy in Bollywood, her fans down South have been waiting for her to return to Tollywood. While her last Telugu outing, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, didn't fare well at the box office, the talented actress is still very much in demand. And moreover, it would be exciting to see her romance Prabhas on the big screen. Having said that, director Nag Ashwin is yet to officially announce her inclusion in the cast.

ALSO READ

SSMB 27: Has Kiara Advani Said Yes To Mahesh Babu's Film?