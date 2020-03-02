Not Mahesh Babu, Fans Want To See Pawan Kalyan In Chiranjeevi's Film Acharya

Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film Acharya has been in the news ever since its inception. The social-drama, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva, reportedly explores the subject of Naxalism and also features Trisha Krishnan and Sonu Sood in important roles. The movie went on floors in January and currently, the makers are shooting at a brisk pace as they want to release Acharya in August.

While fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen, they aren't too happy about the fact that Mahesh Babu has been approached for an extended cameo in the film. Initially, the role was offered to Ram Charan and though he was keen on doing the movie, the talented actor had to back off as he is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR.

So Koratala Siva, who shares a good rapport with Mahesh Babu, decided to get him on board. While reports have been doing the rounds about his inclusion in the cast for a while now, the makers are yet to confirm the news. According to a report in greatandhra.com, Mahesh is quite wary about his role as he has never done a cameo in any film to date. Hence Koratala Siva and his team have remained silent over his casting.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan fans, on the other hand, are apparently upset with the makers of Acharya as they didn't consider roping in Gopala Gopala actor for the crucial role instead of Mahesh. Mega fans have been waiting since long for the two actors to collaborate as Chiranjeevi and Kalyan were last seen sharing screen space in 2007.

Considering their friendship, fans think Pawan Kalyan would have said yes to the film without thinking twice. And therefore if Mahesh backs out from the project even now, fans are hoping that Koratala Siva will go to Pawan Kalyan with the role. Well, we don't know if that will happen or not but since Kalyan already has several movies on his plate, it's best for the makers to stick to Mahesh.

Acharya! Chiranjeevi Falls Prey To Slip Of Tongue, Announces Chiru 152