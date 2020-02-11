SHOCKING! Not Prabhas But Anushka Shetty To Marry An Indian Cricketer?

Ever since Baahubali released, speculations about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' relationship have been doing rounds on the internet. There are also rumours stating that the duo will get married soon. However, the new report about the Baahubali couple may break their fans' heart.

According to Republic World, Anushka Shetty is not getting married to Prabhas but an Indian Cricketer. Isn't that shocking?

As per the report, the Nishabdham star is dating an Indian Cricketer. Though the name of the cricketer is not yet revealed, if reports to be believed, she already got engaged to the cricketer. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come. It is said that Anushka's soon-to-be husband hails from North India.

Earlier in an interview with Mirror, Prabhas had said, "Anushka and I are very good friends but if there was something more, wouldn't someone have spotted us together in the last two years?"

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty will next be seen in Nishabdham. Also starring R Madhavan in the lead role, Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020.

