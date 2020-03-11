Not Shruti Haasan, Ileana To Pair Opposite Pawan Kalyan In Vakeel Saab?

The much-awaited movie of the year, Vakeel Saab is grabbing attention from netizens. Earlier, we had reported that Shruti Haasan might be roped in to play an important cameo in the courtroom drama. But rumours suggest that the actress has dropped the project due to less screen time. Now, as per the latest rumour, Ileana D'Cruz is in talks for the role, though the makers have not confirmed it yet. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab in the flashback sequences.

On a related note, Ileana D'Cruz had her last Telugu outing with Amar Akbar Anthony (2018) directed by Srinu Vaitla. The action film, with Ravi Teja in the lead, failed to impress the audience.

Going back to Vakeel Saab, recently, the makers had dropped the first single, Maguva Maguva. The tribute song, crooned by Sid Sriram and penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry, has so far received 6.6 Million views on YouTube.

Directed by Sriram Venu, the movie is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink. Power Star Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. It will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Ananya, and Anjali in pivotal roles.

Vakeel Saab, which will mark Pawan Kalyan's comeback after 2 years, has lens cranked by PS Vinod and music composed by S Thaman. Jointly bankrolled by Dil Raju and Bonney Kapoor, the movie is slated to release on May 15, 2020.

