      Not Vijay Deverakonda, But Allu Arjun Was First Offered Fighter!

      It's a known fact that Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to make his big Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film, Fighter. Produced by Karan Johar, the film co-stars B-town beauty Ananya Panday in the lead. While fans can't wait to see Vijay in the film, what's interesting is the fact that he wasn't the original choice for the action-drama. Yes, you heard that right.

      Reportedly, Puri Jagannadh was looking forward to making his film with Allu Arjun in the lead. However, things didn't work out. According to Telugu360.com, after dishing out a hit together in the form of Desamuduru, Puri Jagannadh and Allu Arjun wanted to join hands once again. That's when the talented filmmaker narrated the script of Fighter to Bunny. But sadly, he rejected the film.

      Puri then made changes to the script and was planning to cast his son, Akash Puri, in the lead. But even that didn't happen and eventually, it was Vijay Deverakonda, who bagged the coveted project. Keeping the young hero in mind, Jagannadh has apparently tweaked the script, in order to make it more appealing to a wider audience across India.

      Before starting the shoot, Vijay underwent rigorous training to prep for his role as a fighter and even jetted off to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts. As for Allu Arjun, well, the talented actor will next be seen in Sukumar's much-awaited directorial venture, Pushpa. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the first look poster of the film was released on social media not too long ago, and it impressed everyone including bigshot Tollywood celebs.

