Not Vijay Sethupathi, This Sandalwood Actor Will Essay A Crucial Role In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Recently, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the highly-hyped movie Pushpa. The Tamil actor had to leave the project due to date issues. Well, the makers, who were in search of Mr. Suitable, have finally decided on Kannada actor Dhananjay for the role. The Popcorn Monkey Tiger actor will essay an equally important role to that of Allu Arjun in the movie. As per the buzz, the talks have been done, but the formal agreement is yet to be signed, which will be done once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. Pushpa will mark Dhananjay's second Telugu venture after Ram Gopal Varma's Bhairava Geetha.

Talking about his character in the movie, there were speculations, that the character will have grey shades, but the makers rubbished the rumours saying that he is not playing the main villain.

Pushpa directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Touted to be a full-blown entertainer, the movie revolves around the story of sandalwood smuggling wherein Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler, who is also a lorry driver. The thriller will also feature Prakash Raj, Suniel Shetty, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the thriller has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. For now, the movie has completed its first shoot schedule and the second schedule in the forest range will resume after the lockdown is lifted.

