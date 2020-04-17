    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Vijay Sethupathi, This Sandalwood Actor Will Essay A Crucial Role In Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

      By
      |

      Recently, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi has walked out of the highly-hyped movie Pushpa. The Tamil actor had to leave the project due to date issues. Well, the makers, who were in search of Mr. Suitable, have finally decided on Kannada actor Dhananjay for the role. The Popcorn Monkey Tiger actor will essay an equally important role to that of Allu Arjun in the movie. As per the buzz, the talks have been done, but the formal agreement is yet to be signed, which will be done once the nationwide lockdown is lifted. Pushpa will mark Dhananjay's second Telugu venture after Ram Gopal Varma's Bhairava Geetha.

      Dhananjay

      Talking about his character in the movie, there were speculations, that the character will have grey shades, but the makers rubbished the rumours saying that he is not playing the main villain.

      Pushpa directed by Rangasthalam fame Sukumar will have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Touted to be a full-blown entertainer, the movie revolves around the story of sandalwood smuggling wherein Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler, who is also a lorry driver. The thriller will also feature Prakash Raj, Suniel Shetty, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the thriller has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. For now, the movie has completed its first shoot schedule and the second schedule in the forest range will resume after the lockdown is lifted.

      Rashmika Mandanna To Give A Tough Competition To Allu Arjun In Pushpa

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 13:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X