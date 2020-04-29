NT30: Trivikram Srinivas Is Changing The Entire Script Of Jr NTR's Film?

After wrapping up SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, Jr NTR will team up with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for his next outing. Their collaboration was officially announced back in February, and we hear the film has been tentatively titled, Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. Touted to be a political drama, Trivikram and Tarak's second movie together will be jointly bankrolled by Haarika and Hassine Creations and NTR Arts.

Anyways, #NTR30 is currently trending in the news because of an interesting update. Apparently, Trivikram Srinivas is planning to re-write 50 percent of the script, as the talented director wants to give his story a new spin. According to a report in gulte.com, Trivikram doesn't want to helm another formulaic film for Jr NTR and wants to dish out something very different this time around.

Hence, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director will now revise his script and re-draft most of the scenes and dialogues. Though it seems like a daunting task, we think its a smart move as fans would love to see something completely different from this director-actor duo, no? Reportedly, Jr NTR's 30th film will have a family backdrop despite being a political thriller.

That's not all! Reports have been doing the rounds for a while now that the makers will unveil the title poster of their film on Tarak's birthday, which falls on May 20. Therefore, everyone is looking forward to the handsome hero's birthday, including us, which is just around the corner. At the moment, Jr NTR is spending quality time with his family as the entire country is under lockdown. However, the actor will resume shooting for RRR as soon as the Corona situation subsides.

