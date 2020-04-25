NTR 30: Shruti Haasan To Play The Female Lead In Jr NTR’s Film?

Looks like the hit Jodi of Ramayya Vasthavayya is all set to grace the big screen for the second time. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is said to be helming Jr NTR's next outing, and according to the latest grapevine, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director is interested in signing Shruti Haasan as the female lead. We hear the said movie is tentatively titled, Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku.

Interestingly, not too long ago, rumours were rife that Kiara Advani may do the project alongside Jr NTR. In fact, Pooja Hegde was also in contention for the female lead role, as per several media reports. But it seems Shruti is now on top of the priority list as per a report in Tollywood.net and the talented actress could very well bag the coveted film.

Since Haasan has already worked with Tarak, and their pairing in Ramayya Vasthavayya impressed the audience big time, it's natural that Trivikram wants to bring them together on the silver screen yet again to create magic. However, an official announcement is still awaited regarding the leading lady of #NTR30.

Currently, Jr NTR is waiting for the lockdown period to get over, as the handsome hero has to wrap up his much-awaited film, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, co-starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. As for Shruti, she was last seen in the much-acclaimed short film, Devi. And in Tollywood, her next release will be Gopichand Malineni's Krack, which features Ravi Teja in the lead.

NTR 30 Title Announcement On Jr NTR's Birthday, Sanjay Dutt To Essay Pivotal Role