NTR30: Trivikram Srinivas In Trouble As His Wait For Jr NTR Gets Longer!

Looks like Trivikram Srinivas will have to wait for longer for his next venture with Jr NTR. Earlier, there were rumours that the project might get halted, as the director is planning for a movie with Venkatesh Daggubati before #NTR30 citing Jr NTR's tight schedule with SS Rajamouli's Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

Later, the buzz was quashed by the director, who reportedly said that the actor will indeed be a part of Trivikram's movie after RRR. Well now, with the TFI meeting which held recently, there are chances that the RRR shoot might take a lot of time to wrap up. It is said that the shoot might take longer than the proposed date, which will eventually delay Trivikram's project.

RRR is also in trouble, as its shoot needs at least 100 technicians, which is impossible in the current lockdown situation. It is to be noted that the director SS Rajamouli, during the TFI meeting with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, has said that the number of people in the location will be limited and their hygiene will be taken care of. He said, "We will shoot with limited crew members and also request the government to draft an action plan as to what can be done about the same." The release date of the movie has been currently postponed indefinitely.

Well, if the RRR shoot does not wrap up in the proposed time, Trivikram Srinivas will have to take up other projects.

Coming back to #NTR30, the movie will mark the second collaboration of the actor and director after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Talking about their projects, Trivikram's recent directorial venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. On the other hand, Jr NTR will team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an entertainer.

