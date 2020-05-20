NTR31 Is Coming Soon: Prashanth Neel Confirms Project with Jr NTR, Calls Him A Nuclear Plant

The highly-anticipated announcement has been finally made! Yes, we are talking about Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's big project, which was creating the buzz lately. The director himself took to his social media handle to announce teaming up with the Young Tiger. He wrote on Twitter, "So finally I know how it feels like to sit next to a nuclear plant...next time bringing my radiation suit to be around all that crazy entergy @tarak9999. Happy birthday brother!!! Have a safe and great day. See you soon..#HappyBirthdayNTr #stayhomestaysafe."

Well, that's a piece of big news and we are sure this piece of news has excited the fans, who have broken the all-time record of maximum tweets with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayNTR. The hashtag has so far trended 13.5 M+ times on Twitter.

Coming back to #NTR31, Jr NTR will start rolling for the film after Trivikram Srinivas' yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively titled #NTR30. Of lately there were rumours that an official confirmation would be made about the project on the Young Tiger's birthday. As per reports, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore.

KGF director Prashanth Neel, who is known for his action films, will go for an unusual story based on music and dance. It is said that Jr NTR will be learning the dance form Kuchipudi for the highly awaited movie. The project will go on floors in 2021 and will have a pan-India release.

