O Pitta Katha Twiiter Review: Here’s What Audience Feel About The Love Triangle!

Chendu Muddhu's O Pitta Katha is finally out in theatres. The romantic thriller has been receiving overwhelming responses from the audience. The chemistry between the lead actors Sanjay, Viswant Duddumpudi and Nitya has garnered appreciation. The movie revolves around a love triangle between three youngsters of different societal statuses.

O Pitta Katha also features Brahmaji, Balaraju, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Bhadraji, Ramana Chalkapalli, Sirisri & Surya Akondi in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by V Ananda Prasad under the banner Bhavya Creations, the movie will have music composed by Praveen Lakkaraju and lens cranked by Sunil Kumar N.

Recently during the movie's screening event, Sarileru Neekevvaru director, Anil Ravipudi had appreciated the whole team. He had also congratulated Chendu Muddhu for the screenplay. Also, the pre-release event of the movie had grabbed the headlines a few days back as Chiranjeevi was the chief guest. The low budget movie has also received great support from the Telugu film industry.