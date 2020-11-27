Paagal: Vishwak Sen Is In Pondicherry To Film A Song For His Next

Popular Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen recently joined the sets of his next film Paagal, directed by Naresh Kuppili. The actor is currently in Pondicherry to film a song for his next. Well, a picture of Vishwak and Paagal team from the sets went viral on social media.

In the above picture, one can see Vishwak Sen wearing a white hoodie and grey trousers. He can be seen checking the shot on the monitor along with DOP Manikandan and director Naresh. For the unversed, Vishwak returned to sets for the first time after a gap of seven months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

During the lockdown, Vishwak Sen treated fans with some amazing workout videos of him on Instagram. Apart from that, the HIT actor also enjoyed the quality time with his furry babies Usthaad and Baachi. He introduced them to fans by sharing pictures with them on social media.

Recently, he shared a picture of his pet dogs on Instagram and expressed his love for them. Vishwak wrote, "#usthaad and #baachi ❤️ . Miss u guys."

Talking about Paagal, Nivetha Pethuraj is reportedly playing the female lead in the film. Produced by Bekkam Venugopal under Lucky Media banner, the film is expected to release in the first half of 2021.

On the other hand, Vishwak's last film HIT turned out to be a superhit at the box office. The makers have already announced its sequel. HIT is currently being remade in Hindi in which Rajkummar Rao will reprise Vishwak Sen's character.

