      Palasa 1978 Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download

      By Lekhaka
      Palasa 1978 starring Rakshith and Nakshatra has been leaked online on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the first day of its release itself. Directed by the first time director, Karuna Kumar, the action thriller Palasa 1978 is available for free download as well.

      Palasa 1978 is a story based on true characters and social issues set around a small town in Srikakulam district in the late 1970s. It tells the story of a village in Uttarandhra. The film is presented by senior filmmaker Bharadwaja Thammareddy and produced by Dhyan Atluri.

      Palasa 1978 Full Movie Leaked

      Interestingly, Raghu Kunche is playing a dual role for Palasa 1978 as he will be playing an antagonist and compose music for the film.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
