Prabhas Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday; Soon To Be Seen Sharing Space In Their Space

Prabhas had recently shared that his dream has been realised as he will be sharing the screen with Big B of the industry- Amitabh Bachchan. Both of them will be gracing the audience with their on-screen presence in Prabhas 21, which was recently announced and everyone is already looking forward to it.

Taking to his social media, Pan-India star Prabhas has wished the legendary Big B on his birthday with heartiest wishes along with a picture of Amitabh from his 'angry young man' times.

Prabhas writes, "Many Many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!"

With Prabhas' versatility and finesse and Big B's legacy and magnanimity, we know the upcoming film is already going to be big. Hailed as the Pan-India star, Prabhas has made a big name in cinema across boundaries. His two-part film Baahubali and Saaho in 2019 pinned the nation on the global map and his fandom spread massively.

The actor has also made the most of 2020, with back to back projects in the pipeline. Prabhas will be shining on-screen in Radhe Shyam along side Pooja Hegde, Prabhas 21, and Adipurush.

Also Read:

HBD Rajamouli: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan And Others Wish The Director On His Birthday!

SS Rajamouli Turns 47: Team RRR Wishes The Director In The Most Hilarious Way Possible